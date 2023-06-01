(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi on Thursday said that the role of the business community in the development of the country is indispensable.

"The purpose of coming to Quetta is to meet people from all segments of society including businessmen and resolve their legitimate complaints. Federal Ombudsman will review the complaints of the Chamber of Commerce related to the Federal board of Revenue and other federal departments," He expressed these views while addressing the business community during his visit to the Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

Provincial Ombudsman Nazar Muhammad Baloch, President Quetta Chamber of Commerce, Haji Abdullah Achakzai, and Federal Ombudsman Ghulam Sarwarbrohi were also present.

Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi said that on the order of the court, efforts are underway for bringing reforms in Balochistan Jails.

Measures are being taken to make the prisoners as useful citizens of society by establishing new barracks, providing doctors and medicines to the prisoners.

He noted that last year, decisions were made on 164,000 complaints lodged by the people against various government departments.

The system of the ombudsman has been simplified to speed up the complaints resolution process of the federal departments, now any citizen can register their complaints through WhatsApp and mobile app.

The officers of the federal ombudsman have diligently prepared 30 reports on the problems of pensioners of various university departments and sent their recommendations to the government.

He urged the media to highlight the public-friendly initiatives of the federal ombudsman in print and electronic media.