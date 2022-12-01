UrduPoint.com

Role Of Universities Vital In Stemming Economic, Political Rot: GCU Principal

Faizan Hashmi Published December 01, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Role of universities vital in stemming economic, political rot: GCU principal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC) Government College University (GCU) Lahore Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi has said the role of institutions of higher learning is vital in promoting political maturity, social development and political economic development in the country.

"A country sans excellence in research and innovation can't progress," he said while addressing the 17th National Symposium on Frontiers of Physics here on Thursday. He said that in the kind of situation Pakistan was passing through, a strange kind of chaos and severe economic crisis, it was time for educational institutions to do self-accountability to see where they lacked and how they could play their role to improve economy and intellect.

The three-day symposium is being organised by Physics Department of the GCU in collaboration with the Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) and the Pakistan academy of Sciences.

Nobel Laureate Sir Roger Penrose is also scheduled to address the symposium.

GCU VC Prof. Asghar Zaidi called upon the participants to also discuss societal impact of research, being presented at the conference.

Dr Shoaib Ahmad from National Centre for Physics, who endorsed Prof Dr Zaidi's views, said something wrong happened which detracted the educational institutions from science and education, and undermined their role.

In his keynote address, noted plasma physicist and mathematician Prof. Dr. G. Murtaza noted that the world of science was witnessing rapid developments and knowledge was accumulating at very fast pace and physicists were making great progress in uncovering the deep mysteries of nature.

He explained the recent major breakthroughs in physics which had resulted in the development of quark model of matter. He explained to the students the technological advancements which had won the Nobel prize in the last two decades.

GCU Dean Prof. Dr Raiz Ahmad said a large number of physicists from Pakistan's leading universities and R&D organisations were participating in the three-day event, which would have more than 20 technical sessions on different topics including condensed matter physics, high energy particle physics, nanotechnology, cosmology, atomic & molecular physics, lasers, plasma physics & controlled fusion.

About 50 physicists are presenting talks and papers at the symposium highlighting the recent important developments in physics and the impact of these developments on various aspects of our lives.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore World Education Punjab Progress GCU HEC National University Event From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Abrarul Haq produces new tarana for PTI's Haqeeqi ..

Abrarul Haq produces new tarana for PTI's Haqeeqi Azadi

2 hours ago
 Some PTI MPAs ask Imran Khan not to dissolve assem ..

Some PTI MPAs ask Imran Khan not to dissolve assemblies

3 hours ago
 Sanaullah assures to extend support to provincial ..

Sanaullah assures to extend support to provincial Govts in tackling with menace ..

3 hours ago
 United States Partners with UN Food and Agricultur ..

United States Partners with UN Food and Agriculture Organization to Support Floo ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs Worth 8.6 ..

Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs Worth 8.6 Billion Rupees At Sea

4 hours ago
 U.S.-pakistan Effort To Elevate The Higher Educati ..

U.S.-pakistan Effort To Elevate The Higher Education Sector

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.