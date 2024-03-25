Open Menu

Roman Catholic Council Arranges Iftar Dinner For Dignitaries Of All Religions

Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Roman Catholic Council arranges Iftar dinner for dignitaries of all religions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) The Commission, for Inter Religious Harmony of the Roman Catholic Church has arranged special 'Iftar Dinner' for people belonging to all religions here the other day at the Auditorium of Saint Patrick College.

The Deputy Speaker Sindh Assembly Naveed Anthony, Catholic Bishop Diocese of Karachi K Tony Martis, Father Shakeel, Kashif Anthony, Musafir Pakistani Mukhtar Bhai Ji, Goswami Vijay Maharaj of Hindu Maharaj Council, Senator Anwer Lal Din, Shahid Anwer of Church Council of Pakistan and other dignitaries attended the Iftar dinner.

On this occasion, religious dignitaries stressed the need of unity and consensus among all religions and reiterated that they will try their best to forge unity among all religions for the sake of development and prosperity of the country.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Sindh Pakistan Bishop Shakeel Turkish Lira Church All Best Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Establishment of Pakistan's largest IT Park in Isl ..

Establishment of Pakistan's largest IT Park in Islamabad approved under SIFC

2 hours ago
 Tarar asks PTI to engage in positive politics, pla ..

Tarar asks PTI to engage in positive politics, play role for charter of economy

2 hours ago
 e-Pay Punjab Collects Rs 400 Billion Revenue Throu ..

E-Pay Punjab Collects Rs 400 Billion Revenue Through 50 Million+ Transactions

2 hours ago
 Transitioning from Tangled Cables To Seamless MagC ..

Transitioning from Tangled Cables To Seamless MagCharge Solution In Android phon ..

3 hours ago
 Aitchison College Principal resigns over fines dis ..

Aitchison College Principal resigns over fines dispute

3 hours ago
 Beyond Wires: A Secure and Efficient Charging Expe ..

Beyond Wires: A Secure and Efficient Charging Experience is upon us

3 hours ago
Three suspects of attacking woman for wearing Arab ..

Three suspects of attacking woman for wearing Arabic attire secure bail

3 hours ago
 Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to ..

Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to his wife Sana

5 hours ago
 PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp i ..

PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp in Kakul tomorrow

6 hours ago
 Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcom ..

Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcoming series

6 hours ago
 Hindu community celebrates Holi today

Hindu community celebrates Holi today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan