Roman Catholic Council arranges Iftar dinner for dignitaries of all religions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) The Commission, for Inter Religious Harmony of the Roman Catholic Church has arranged special 'Iftar Dinner' for people belonging to all religions here the other day at the Auditorium of Saint Patrick College.

The Deputy Speaker Sindh Assembly Naveed Anthony, Catholic Bishop Diocese of Karachi K Tony Martis, Father Shakeel, Kashif Anthony, Musafir Pakistani Mukhtar Bhai Ji, Goswami Vijay Maharaj of Hindu Maharaj Council, Senator Anwer Lal Din, Shahid Anwer of Church Council of Pakistan and other dignitaries attended the Iftar dinner.

On this occasion, religious dignitaries stressed the need of unity and consensus among all religions and reiterated that they will try their best to forge unity among all religions for the sake of development and prosperity of the country.