Romina For Climate Diplomacy To Address Environmental Degradation Challenges
Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Prme Minister's Coordinator on Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam Thursday emphasized on climate diplomacy to address the climate challenges including global warming, melting of glaciers, urban deforestation, heat waves, endangered rare species and carbon credits.
She stated this in a meeting with Danish Ambassador Jakob Linulf who called on her here, a news release said.
The both sides agreed on closer collaboration, knowledge sharing and designing of joint activities on climate change.
The coordinator underscored the equitable distribution of funds to developing countries for fighting against the climate crisis.
"It is now or never to deal with climate crisis to save our future generations which will otherwise suffer heavily if attention is not paid at this point of time," she underlined.
Romina stressed upon regionwise solutions of climate as few countries had drought issues while others had flooding challenges.
The Danish ambassador while extending his felicitations to PM's coordinator on assuming responsibility on such an important subject applauded the proactive role and her vision to address the climate challenges.
The coordinator thanked the ambassador for extending help to Pakistan during 2022 floods.
The both sides reiterated their resolve to deepen cooperation on climate change.
Romina expressed her gratitude for visiting and also extended invitation to her Danish counter-part to formalize the cooperation on climate.
