Royal College starts ophthalmology exams at Al-Shifa Trust

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The Royal College of Ophthalmologists, London has started its oral examinations for ophthalmology and refraction certificates in Pakistan as per its last year’s decision.

President Al-Shifa Eye Trust, Maj. Gen. (Retd) Rehmat Khan, stated in a statement that it was an important milestone that provided an opportunity to Pakistani ophthalmologists for earning internationally recognized credentials, advance their expertise, and improve eye care services throughout the nation.

He claimed that a well-known institute from the UK was holding internationally recognized eye expert tests for the first time in Pakistan, which was an honor for us.

Last year, the college announced its partnership with Al-Shifa Eye Trust Rawalpindi, and now a team of the Royal College of Ophthalmologists had come to Pakistan for conducting tests, he added.

He stated, "It is a great honor for the nation, and credit goes to the dedication of all those serving in the Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital for providing high-quality eye treatment to patients with the help of state-of-the-art equipment."

"A team from the Royal College of Ophthalmologists visited Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital last year and found facilities appropriate for performing the exams, and were satisfied with arrangements during the ongoing visit," he added.

He said that the team of foreign specialists was pleased with the variety of patients, treatment arrangements, the latest equipment, security and safety measures, and other measures that up to international standards.

Rehmat Khan said that, now, with Al Shifa Trust as the chosen venue, doctors pursuing the Fellowship Diploma can conveniently undergo the practical exams in Pakistan.

The Fellowship Diploma was internationally recognized, allowing ophthalmologists to practice anywhere in the world.

This milestone not only brings great honor to Al-Shifa Trust but also showcases Pakistan's capability to host and support an institution of such caliber.

Dr. Wajid Ali Khan, Chief of Medical Services, anticipated that the number of doctors appearing in the tests would gradually increase as the first year’s participation was encouraging.

"These fellowship exams will help physicians to meet international standards for high-quality eye care by improving their ethical knowledge and communication skills," he emphasized.

"After passing these esteemed examinations, Pakistani ophthalmologists will be able to serve eye patients more effectively and will also be able to secure jobs as consultants in the middle East, England, Australia, and other countries," he stated.

"This will impart the latest knowledge in seven categories of eye diseases," he concluded.

Examiners include Dr. Daniel Nolan, Dr. Bernard Chang, Dr. Mohamed Elalfy, Dr. Simon Knightley, and Dr. Gwyn Williams would conduct the exam while the examinees include one applicant from Singapore and seventeen from Pakistan.