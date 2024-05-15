Royal Smile Dental Clinic To Organize Free Camp On 25 May
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Royal smile dental clinic in collaboration with Hiranis Pharmaceuticals would organize two-days free camp at Royal smile dental clinic Hyderabad from 25 May to 26 May 2024.
A team of eminent dental surgeons including Dr.
Shehzeen Rafiq, Dr. Kajal Bai, Dr. Aqsa Anwar and Dr. Hira Sarwer will examine the patients with dental ailments.
On this occasion, Free medicines, free goodie bags and free consultation will be given to every patient. First 3 patients will get free treatment as good gesture of the clinic.
