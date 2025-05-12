Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2025 | 09:11 PM

Rs 100,000 fines imposed, 6 FIRs registered over price related violations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) In a determined effort to protect consumer interests and curb unjustified price hikes, the district administration, under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, has intensified its market oversight campaign across the city.

The administration imposed fines totaling Rs 100,000 and registered six FIRs against violators engaged in serious breaches of pricing regulations. Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates are actively monitoring markets to ensure strict enforcement of government-notified price lists.

The latest price checks revealed a downward trend in the rates of key vegetables, including ladyfinger and bitter gourd, while the prices of potatoes, onions, and tomatoes have remained stable. Among fruits, bananas, peaches, and mangoes have seen reductions, whereas apples, pomegranates, dried plums, dates, and melons continue to trade at steady prices.

DC Syed Musa Raza said the administration is following a zero-tolerance policy against profiteering and will take action against anyone who tries to exploit consumers. To ensure public participation and transparency, a dedicated control room has been set up with the helpline number 0307-0002345, allowing citizens to report any pricing violations. Complaints can also be submitted via the Deputy Commissioner’s official social media platforms.

Meanwhile, The district administration has removed over 3,000 illegal structures across the city in a major anti-encroachment drive. Targeting key areas like GT Road, Shahdara, and Mall Road, the operation also cleared visual clutter and 23 trucks of confiscated materials were seized.

