Rs 2 lac fine imposed, 17 cases registered against shopkeepers over profiteering, hoarding

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Price control magistrates imposed Rs two lac fine and registered 17 cases against shopkeepers over profiteering and hoarding.

Strict action was being taken against the illegal profiteers, hoarders, and adulterators across the district.

The price magistrates checked 2792 shops during the last 24 hours under the directions and 17 people were arrested.

DC said that the administration was active in providing relief to the public. Action was being taken against profiteers and hoarders.

The performance of the price control magistrates was evaluated by creating a separate dashboard of the performance.

