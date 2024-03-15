Open Menu

Rs 2 Lac Fine Imposed, 17 Cases Registered Against Shopkeepers Over Profiteering, Hoarding

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Rs 2 lac fine imposed, 17 cases registered against shopkeepers over profiteering, hoarding

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Price control magistrates imposed Rs two lac fine and registered 17 cases against shopkeepers over profiteering and hoarding.

Strict action was being taken against the illegal profiteers, hoarders, and adulterators across the district.

The price magistrates checked 2792 shops during the last 24 hours under the directions and 17 people were arrested.

DC said that the administration was active in providing relief to the public. Action was being taken against profiteers and hoarders.

The performance of the price control magistrates was evaluated by creating a separate dashboard of the performance.

APP/kmr-sak

Related Topics

Fine Price

Recent Stories

PSL Eliminator: Islamabad United to face Quetta Gl ..

PSL Eliminator: Islamabad United to face Quetta Gladiators today

3 hours ago
 Shane Watson intends to PCB for historic of $2m de ..

Shane Watson intends to PCB for historic of $2m deal for coaching services

3 hours ago
 IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, e ..

IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, enhance tax system

5 hours ago
 Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn

Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024

8 hours ago
Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli thre ..

Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli threat, warns UN humanitarian chie ..

17 hours ago
 Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days ..

Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days before polls

17 hours ago
 Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference ..

Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference of opinion'

17 hours ago
 Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel

Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel

17 hours ago
 Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs wor ..

Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs worth millions

17 hours ago
 Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 ..

Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 million square meters in Proph ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan