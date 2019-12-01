Rs 423 mln recovered from 38,809 defaulters in four months

MULTAN, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) ::Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) recovered Rs 423.4 million from 38,809 wilful defaulters during the last four months of current fiscal year 2019-20.

According to Mepco spokesman, the grand operation against defaulters was continued with a brisk pace.

He said that in line with special directions of Chief Executive Officer Mepco Engineer Tahir Mahmood, the divisional and circle teams were conducting raids against defaulters.

From July to October 2019, the teams recovered Rs 74.3 million from 6752 defaulters in Multan circle, Rs 94.9 million from 4610 in DG Khan, Rs 19.

4 million from 1195 dead defaulters in Vehari, Rs 48.1 million from 6545 in Bahawalpur, Rs 24.6 million from 2056 chronic defaulters in Sahiwal, Rs 36.1 million from 3280 defaulters in Rahim Yar Khan.

Similarly, Rs 87.2 million was recovered from 4459 defaulters in Muzaffargarh, Rs 15.1 million from 1431 defaulters in Bahawal Nagar circle and over Rs 23.3 million were recovered from 8481 defaulters in Khanewal circle.

Chief executive officer Mepco had directed the Superintending Engineers of all operation circles for crackdown against defaulters and disconnected the electricity connections of them without any discrimination.