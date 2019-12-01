UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 423 Mln Recovered From 38,809 Defaulters In Four Months

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 02:50 PM

Rs 423 mln recovered from 38,809 defaulters in four months

MULTAN, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) ::Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) recovered Rs 423.4 million from 38,809 wilful defaulters during the last four months of current fiscal year 2019-20.

According to Mepco spokesman, the grand operation against defaulters was continued with a brisk pace.

He said that in line with special directions of Chief Executive Officer Mepco Engineer Tahir Mahmood, the divisional and circle teams were conducting raids against defaulters.

From July to October 2019, the teams recovered Rs 74.3 million from 6752 defaulters in Multan circle, Rs 94.9 million from 4610 in DG Khan, Rs 19.

4 million from 1195 dead defaulters in Vehari, Rs 48.1 million from 6545 in Bahawalpur, Rs 24.6 million from 2056 chronic defaulters in Sahiwal, Rs 36.1 million from 3280 defaulters in Rahim Yar Khan.

Similarly, Rs 87.2 million was recovered from 4459 defaulters in Muzaffargarh, Rs 15.1 million from 1431 defaulters in Bahawal Nagar circle and over Rs 23.3 million were recovered from 8481 defaulters in Khanewal circle.

Chief executive officer Mepco had directed the Superintending Engineers of all operation circles for crackdown against defaulters and disconnected the electricity connections of them without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Electricity Company Sahiwal Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Circle Khanewal Muzaffargarh Vehari July October 2019 All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

&#039;UAE’s tremendous progress has been made po ..

2 hours ago

Spirit of the Union that runs through us, have ren ..

2 hours ago

&#039;Education will remain a priority and our pat ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 1, 2019 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Wapda issues current status of Punjab rivers, barr ..

15 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.