UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 75 Million Project Completed To Ensure Clean Environment

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 07:20 PM

Rs 75 million project completed to ensure clean environment

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait ul Maal Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari Monday said that different schemes of sewerage , drainage and metaling of culverts had been completed in different areas of the district at the cost of Rs 75 million to ensure provision of hygenically clean environment to the people.

He said this while talking to media persons here at his residence .

He said that 12 schemes of drainage and sewerage were being completed at the cost of Rs 103 million in different areas including Mehrpura , Mehmoodabad , Bihar Colony , Farooq Azam Colony , Farrukh Sultan Colony , Aslam Colony , Lalazar Colony , Dar u Salam Colony , Mehrpura , Khattak Colony , Pleaders Line , Dhok Fateh , Pind Ghulam Khan , Samundarabad , Shah Faisal Abad , Aminabad , Mohala Eidgah and other areas.

The minister said that he himself visited all the sites of the ongoing schemes and directed the concerned for timely completion of the schemes with out compromising on quality of the construction work . He said , soon Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar would visit Attock to lay foundation stone of mega projects.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Visit Attock Shah Faisal Media All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Du hosts insightful IDC CIO Summit 2021 roundtable ..

7 minutes ago

UAE participates in IMF meeting on repercussions o ..

22 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber webinar showcases main advantages of ..

37 minutes ago

FTA receives two new international accreditations

52 minutes ago

FNC Parliamentary Division to participate in Arab ..

1 hour ago

Hamad Al Sharqi congratulates Fujairah Municipalit ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.