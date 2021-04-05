Rs 75 million project completed to ensure clean environment

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait ul Maal Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari Monday said that different schemes of sewerage , drainage and metaling of culverts had been completed in different areas of the district at the cost of Rs 75 million to ensure provision of hygenically clean environment to the people.

He said this while talking to media persons here at his residence .

He said that 12 schemes of drainage and sewerage were being completed at the cost of Rs 103 million in different areas including Mehrpura , Mehmoodabad , Bihar Colony , Farooq Azam Colony , Farrukh Sultan Colony , Aslam Colony , Lalazar Colony , Dar u Salam Colony , Mehrpura , Khattak Colony , Pleaders Line , Dhok Fateh , Pind Ghulam Khan , Samundarabad , Shah Faisal Abad , Aminabad , Mohala Eidgah and other areas.

The minister said that he himself visited all the sites of the ongoing schemes and directed the concerned for timely completion of the schemes with out compromising on quality of the construction work . He said , soon Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar would visit Attock to lay foundation stone of mega projects.