Rs. 834.2m Fine Imposed On 7,960 Power Pilferers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2024 | 08:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 7,960 power pilferers during the last 245 days and imposed Rs. 834.2 million fine for stealing electricity in six circles of the company during the ongoing special anti-power theft drive.
Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Saturday that over 18.6 million detection units were charged and 7845 cases were registered against power theft in various police stations whereas the police arrested 6309 pilferers so far in addition to recovery of Rs.597.2 million from the power pilferers.
Giving further details, he said that the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 1889 points in Faisalabad First Circle and imposed a fine of Rs.197.7 million on them under the head of 4479,000 detection units.
In Faisalabad Second Circle, the FESCO teams caught 1415 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.
149.7 million under 3514,000 detection units.
Similarly, 902 cases of electricity theft were detected in Jhang circle and the company handed down the power pilferers with a fine of Rs.96.2 million under 2685,000 detection units.
He further said that 1165 electricity thieves were caught from Sargodha circle and they were imposed a fine of Rs.128.3 million under 2528,000 detection units.
In Mianwali circle, 2034 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were handed down with a fine of Rs.195.9 million for 4088,000 detection units.
The FESCO teams also caught 555 power pilferers from Toba Tek Singh circle and they were fined with Rs.66 million for 1311,000 detection units, spokesman added.
