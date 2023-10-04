Open Menu

Rs.283.4 Mln Fine Imposed On 2320 Electricity Thieves, 2239 Booked, 1749 Arrested In 27 Days: FESCO Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 04, 2023 | 06:52 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) claimed to have imposed a fine of Rs.283.4 million on 2320 electricity thieves caught during 27 days of anti-power-theft campaign in FESCO region

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) claimed to have imposed a fine of Rs.283.4 million on 2320 electricity thieves caught during 27 days of anti-power-theft campaign in FESCO region.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Wednesday that FESCO had launched a vigorous anti-theft drive on special direction of Minister of Energy (Power Division) and during 27 days of this campaign the anti-theft teams of the company caught 2320 power pilferers from its eight districts.

The company had imposed a total fine of Rs.283.4 million on the pilferers under the head of detection units of 6.453 million in addition to getting Rs.112.6 million recovered from them.

FESCO had also got cases registered against 2239 accused whereas the police had arrested 1749 electricity thieves so far, he added.

Giving further details, he said that the FESCO teams continued checking of power pilferage round the clock and caught 49 electricity thieves during last 24 hours who were stealing electricity through various modes including direct supply.

The company had imposed a fine of more than Rs.4 million on these electricity thieves in respect of more than 85,000 detection units.

He said that in Faisalabad district, up till now, 820 electricity thieves were caught and handed down with a fine of more than Rs.

98.1 million under 2.165 million detection units.

He said that 218 electricity thieves were caught in Jhang district so far and fined more than 800,000 detection units amounting to more than Rs.34.8 million.

Similarly, 234 electricity thieves were caught from Bhakkar and handed down with a fine of 755,000 detection units amounting to Rs.33.2 million.

In Chiniot district, 277 electricity thieves were handed down with more than 800,000 detection units amounting to Rs.26.9 million.

Meanwhile, more than 173,000 detection units amounting to Rs.9.1 million was imposed on 66 electricity thieves caught from Khushab district.

In Mianwali district, 254 electricity thieves were caught and more than 527,000 detection units amounting to Rs.25.1 million were imposed on them as fine.

In Sargodha district, 252 electricity thieves were caught and fined with more than 620,000 detection units amounting to more than Rs.29.4 million.

In district Toba Tek Singh, 172 electricity thieves were caught and handed down with more than 460,000 detection units amounting to Rs.23.7 million, he added.

