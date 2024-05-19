Rs.849.1 million fine imposed on 8182 power pilferers

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 8182 power pilferers during last 253 days and imposed a fine of over Rs.849.1 million for stealing electricity in six circles of the company during the ongoing special anti-power theft drive.

Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Sunday that over 19 million detection units were charged and 8050 cases were registered against power theft in various police stations whereas the police arrested 6441 pilferers so far in addition to recovery of Rs.607.8 million from the power pilferers.

Giving further details, he said that the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 1941 points in Faisalabad First Circle and imposed a fine of Rs.199.9 million on them under the head of 4536,000 detection units.

In Faisalabad Second Circle, the FESCO teams caught 1467 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.154.1 million under 3632,000 detection units.

Similarly, 925 cases of electricity theft were detected in Jhang circle and the company fined them Rs.98.2 million under 2733,000 detection units.

He further said that 1193 electricity thieves were caught from Sargodha circle and they were imposed a fine of Rs.129.5 million under 2600,000 detection units.

In Mianwali circle, 2088 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were fined Rs.200 million for 4176,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 568 power pilferers from Toba Tek Singh circle and they were fined with Rs.67 million for 1330,000 detection units, spokesman added.