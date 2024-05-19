Open Menu

Rs.849.1 Million Fine Imposed On 8182 Power Pilferers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2024 | 05:41 PM

Rs.849.1 million fine imposed on 8182 power pilferers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 8182 power pilferers during last 253 days and imposed a fine of over Rs.849.1 million for stealing electricity in six circles of the company during the ongoing special anti-power theft drive.

Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Sunday that over 19 million detection units were charged and 8050 cases were registered against power theft in various police stations whereas the police arrested 6441 pilferers so far in addition to recovery of Rs.607.8 million from the power pilferers.

Giving further details, he said that the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 1941 points in Faisalabad First Circle and imposed a fine of Rs.199.9 million on them under the head of 4536,000 detection units.

In Faisalabad Second Circle, the FESCO teams caught 1467 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.154.1 million under 3632,000 detection units.

Similarly, 925 cases of electricity theft were detected in Jhang circle and the company fined them Rs.98.2 million under 2733,000 detection units.

He further said that 1193 electricity thieves were caught from Sargodha circle and they were imposed a fine of Rs.129.5 million under 2600,000 detection units.

In Mianwali circle, 2088 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were fined Rs.200 million for 4176,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 568 power pilferers from Toba Tek Singh circle and they were fined with Rs.67 million for 1330,000 detection units, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Electricity Company Fine Jhang Sargodha Circle Mianwali Toba Tek Singh Sunday From Million FESCO

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

18 hours ago
 'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in ' ..

'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'

19 hours ago
 UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah sinc ..

UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation

19 hours ago
 CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT cit ..

CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore

19 hours ago
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make busine ..

PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier

19 hours ago
 Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28

Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28

19 hours ago
 Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off R ..

Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania

19 hours ago
 Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign in ..

Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law

19 hours ago
 600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested

600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested

19 hours ago
 Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gatheri ..

Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gathering

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan