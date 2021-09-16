UrduPoint.com

Russian, Pakistani Foreign Ministers To Discuss Situation In Afghanistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday in Dushanbe, at which the parties will discuss Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"A meeting with the Pakistani foreign minister is planned.

It is planned that the focus of the conversation will be on Afghanistan, further coordination of efforts, including within the framework of the expanded troika Russia-US-China and Pakistan in order to ensure stability and security both in Afghanistan and and in the region as a whole," Zakharova said at a briefing.

Lavrov and Qureshi will also discuss steps to strengthen relations between Moscow and Islamabad, she added.

