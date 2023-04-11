Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

RWMC Deputes Additional Staff To Ensure Cleanliness Of Youm-e- Ali Processions

Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2023 | 06:30 PM

RWMC deputes additional staff to ensure cleanliness of Youm-e- Ali processions

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) had deputed additional sanitary workers to ensure the cleanliness of the Youm-e-Ali (A.S) procession route.

According to the RWMC spokesman, special arrangements had been made to clean the route of the city's main procession of Youm-e-Ali.

He said that RWMC staff is performing their duties along with the procession route and would provide a hygienic environment to the mourners the whole night.

He added that all the areas would be cleared after the culmination of the procession. The RWMC staff was also carrying out the cleanliness of the Youm-e- Ali (A.S) procession routes in Tehsil Gujar Khan, Taxila, Kalar Syeda, Kahutta and Murree.

The spokesman said the anti-dengue awareness campaign launched by RWMC was in full swing.

All-out efforts were being made to raise awareness about the life cycle, prevalence, treatment, and prevention of dengue.

He said the teams of RWMC conducted its campaign in the Union Council-24 Dhoke Ali Akbar, where the communication teams distributed waste bags and pamphlets to highlight the importance of cleanliness and prevention of dengue.

The teams called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under-construction buildings, which lead to the spread of dengue larvae and leave no place wet or stagnant water.

Related Topics

Dengue Water Murree Company Rawalpindi Lead Gujar Khan Taxila All

Recent Stories

Dubai records over AED6.3 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED6.3 bn in realty transactions Tuesday

4 minutes ago
 AJK court disqualifies PM Tanvir Ilyas in contempt ..

AJK court disqualifies PM Tanvir Ilyas in contempt case

14 minutes ago
 Govt paying attention to exploit potential of indi ..

Govt paying attention to exploit potential of indigenous energy resources

32 minutes ago
 UAE-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Grou ..

UAE-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group discusses relations with Aze ..

49 minutes ago
 PM vows to steer Pakistan out of crises as PDM gov ..

PM vows to steer Pakistan out of crises as PDM govt completes one-year period

1 hour ago
 Govt starts work on business plan for Radio Pakist ..

Govt starts work on business plan for Radio Pakistan: Info Minister

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.