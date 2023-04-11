RWMC deputes additional staff to ensure cleanliness of Youm-e- Ali processions

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) had deputed additional sanitary workers to ensure the cleanliness of the Youm-e-Ali (A.S) procession route.

According to the RWMC spokesman, special arrangements had been made to clean the route of the city's main procession of Youm-e-Ali.

He said that RWMC staff is performing their duties along with the procession route and would provide a hygienic environment to the mourners the whole night.

He added that all the areas would be cleared after the culmination of the procession. The RWMC staff was also carrying out the cleanliness of the Youm-e- Ali (A.S) procession routes in Tehsil Gujar Khan, Taxila, Kalar Syeda, Kahutta and Murree.

The spokesman said the anti-dengue awareness campaign launched by RWMC was in full swing.

All-out efforts were being made to raise awareness about the life cycle, prevalence, treatment, and prevention of dengue.

He said the teams of RWMC conducted its campaign in the Union Council-24 Dhoke Ali Akbar, where the communication teams distributed waste bags and pamphlets to highlight the importance of cleanliness and prevention of dengue.

The teams called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under-construction buildings, which lead to the spread of dengue larvae and leave no place wet or stagnant water.