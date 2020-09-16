UrduPoint.com
Safar Crescent Sighting On Friday Evening

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 03:21 PM

Safar crescent sighting on Friday evening

A meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee would be held on Friday, September 18 for the sighting of Safar-ul-Muzaffar crescent, said an official notification issued by Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :A meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee would be held on Friday, September 18 for the sighting of Safar-ul-Muzaffar crescent, said an official notification issued by Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

Chairman Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman would hold the meeting in Karachi after Asr prayers whereas the zonal committee would also hold meetings in their respective areas.

The meeting of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) committee would be held at Ministry of Religious Affairs, Kohsar block, Pak Secretariat, Constitution Avenue, Islamabad.

All information about the positioning of the crescent could be conveyed to Chairman, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on his cell no 0300-9285203 and 0321-2022000; Director (R&R) Syed Mushahid Hussain Khalid on his mobile no 0300-6831822; Deputy Director (Q) Hafiz Abdul Qudoos on cell no 0333-2697051 and Pakistan Meteorological Department, Karachi on 021-99261412 and 021-99261413.

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman would announce the decision of crescent sighting or otherwise after the conclusion of the meetings.

