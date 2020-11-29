UrduPoint.com
Sagacious Policies Of PM Yielding Positive Results: Aleem

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

Sagacious policies of PM yielding positive results: Aleem

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that visionary policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan are yielding positive results for prosperity of the country.

He said this while talking to different delegations here on Sunday. He said that 12 per cent addition had been witnessed in consumer confidence index of Pakistan.

The minister said that noticeable improvement had been observed in financial discipline as well.

Aleem Khan said that world economic forum had appreciated the economic achievements of Pakistan.

In 2020, foreign reserves of the country had increased up to 7 billion Dollars.

It was very good sign that in the current year the growth rate had increased from 1.5 to 2.5 per cent, he added.

Aleem said that trust of the business community on national institutions was strengthening day by day.

He said that past governments had destroyed the institutions through nepotism and corruption.

He said that on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan electricity and gas was being provided to industries on priority basis.

