Saleem Baig Urges Regional PEMRA To Expedite Drive Against Indian Content

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 07:05 PM

Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Muhammad Saleem Baig Friday urged Faisalabad and Sargodha regions to expedite drive against illegal Indian content and Indian Direct to Home (DTH) more effective

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Muhammad Saleem Baig Friday urged Faisalabad and Sargodha regions to expedite drive against illegal Indian content and Indian Direct to Home (DTH) more effective.

During his visit to PEMRA Regional Offices and meeting with cable tv operators of Sargodha, Chiniot, Bhakkar, Khushab, Jhang, Faisalabad, Mianwali, Toba Tek Singh and Nankana, he warned them of no clemency on Indian channels and Indian content.

They were categorically warned strict legal actions if found relaying any Indian channel in violation of orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan and PEMRA, said a press release.

In the wake of current stand off with India on Jammu and Kashmir, representatives of cable TV operators were conveyed that the Authority would not spare any licensee and would lodge FIRs against such network operators, he added.

He said country wide crackdown against such violators had been started and PEMRA have seized all the illegal equipments from violators. The cable operators assured their full support and solidarity with government and PEMRA and resolved not to show any Indian channel or content. They also assured that no support would be extended to any cable operator who is found relaying Indian content and channels.

Saleem Baig assured to address all the fair demands of cable TV operators.

During the meeting, Director General (Operations-Distribution) Muhammad Farooq, Director General, (Admin & HR), Haji Adam, General Manager (Operations-Broadcast/Media & PR) Muhammad Tahir, Secretary to the Authority,Fakhar-ud-Din Mughal and other officers were also present.

