Saleem Baloch Expresses Displeasure Over Delays In Jamshoro Development Projects
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 02, 2024 | 07:06 PM
A meeting chaired by Sindh Chief Minister's Special Assistant for Public Health Engineering and Rural Development Muhammad Saleem Baloch, expressed displeasure over delays in Jamshoro development projects
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) A meeting chaired by Sindh Chief Minister's Special Assistant for Public Health Engineering and Rural Development Muhammad Saleem Baloch, expressed displeasure over delays in Jamshoro development projects.
The meeting held at the Deputy Commissioner Office, Jamshoro was attended by MPA Dr Sikandar Khan Shoro, MPA Malik Sikandar Khan, former MNA Sikandar Ali Rahpoto, Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Ghazanfar Ali Qadri and officers from the Public Health Engineering and Rural Development department, along with officials from other district departments.
According to a handout issued on Monday, Muhammad Saleem Baloch was briefed on the ongoing development schemes under the Public Health Engineering and Rural Development department in Jamshoro district.
During the meeting, the Special Assistant directed the prompt completion of stalled development projects and expressed displeasure over the delays caused by engineers. He also reviewed the status of RO plants established in various areas of the district and instructed engineers to ensure regular monitoring to maintain the consistent supply of clean drinking water to the public.
