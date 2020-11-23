UrduPoint.com
Salim Saifullah Expresses Condolence Over Sharif's Mother Death

Mon 23rd November 2020 | 06:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Salim Saifullah Khan, former Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources has expressed condolences over the sad demise of Begum Shamim Akhtar, mother of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharifs, President PML-N and grandmother of Maryam Nawaz, Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz,.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Salim Saifullah Khan expressed his profound and heartfelt grief and sorrow over the demise of Begum Shamim Akhtar.

He has prayed for the eternal peace of the departed and courage to the family members especially her sons Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Meanwhile, Salim Saifullah Khan has also expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Anwar Aziz Chaudhary, former Federal minister and father of Daniyal Aziz.

Khan expressed deepest grief over the demise of Anwar Aziz Chaudhary and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

