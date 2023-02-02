Samra group was appreciated on opening ceremony of new British Deputy High Commission Karachi, By The United Kingdom Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Honourable Governor of Sindh

On the occasion of the opening ceremony of new British Deputy High Commission Karachi, The United Kingdom Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Honourable Governor of Sindh has categorically appreciated Samra’s quality work and praised the earlier completion of the project (BDHC) by 2 months

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 02nd Feb, 2023) On the occasion of the opening ceremony of new British Deputy High Commission Karachi, The United Kingdom Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Honourable Governor of Sindh has categorically appreciated Samra’s quality work and praised the earlier completion of the project (BDHC) by 2 months. Additionally this marked achievement has been rated by them as an example to follow as trend setter for other firms in the same field.

Samra Enterprises was established in 1985 by Syed Sibte Haider Zaidi s/o Syed Rasheed Ahmed Zaidi, ever since its inception it has acquired reputable position in the field of Civil, Mechanical and Electrical works. Their overall infrastructure and resources make us eligible to carry out any project of international standards. Cur firm has a privilege of having been registered in Category "C-B" with Pakistan Engineering Council and enlisted with Capital Development Authority, CDA Islamabad as C-1 category contractor.

Firm has been able to develop its credibility and capability to strive for the projects that require state of the art technology and construction techniques beyond traditional working style. One of their major achievement in the construction world is, that we have the opportunity to provide services to maximum number of foreign missions in Pakistan.

Their vision is to create Structures and Designs beyond conventional themes and to be a successful construction firm which is aimed at creating value for its clients and employees.

From Samra enterprises to Samra Group the Organisation as come a long way in leadership of Syed Sibte Haider Zaidi & Ali Imran Zaidi

The Group includes:

Samra builders, Samra contractors & intenders, Samra sales & marketing, Samra ready mix, Samra general traders and Samra wood & interiors.

Owners Syed Sibte Haider Zaidi and Ali Imran Zaidi strive for excellence, deliver on their promises and continuously search for new and better ways to provide the best solutions to their customers and all stakeholders.

Passion is what makes them thrive and strive for greatness, every individual at Samra Group is committed to deliver the best.

To be successful, they recognise that their primary asset is their team members. They provide opportunity and encouragement to help people reach their ultimate potential.

They are always committed to find solutions for their clients, with a goal-oriented approach. They believe in establishing lasting relationships with their prestigious clients and that makes them stand out.