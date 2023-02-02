UrduPoint.com

Samra Group Was Appreciated On Opening Ceremony Of New British Deputy High Commission Karachi, By The United Kingdom Minister Of Foreign Affairs And The Honourable Governor Of Sindh

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Samra group was appreciated on opening ceremony of new British Deputy High Commission Karachi, By The United Kingdom Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Honourable Governor of Sindh

On the occasion of the opening ceremony of new British Deputy High Commission Karachi, The United Kingdom Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Honourable Governor of Sindh has categorically appreciated Samra’s quality work and praised the earlier completion of the project (BDHC) by 2 months

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 02nd Feb, 2023) On the occasion of the opening ceremony of new British Deputy High Commission Karachi, The United Kingdom Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Honourable Governor of Sindh has categorically appreciated Samra’s quality work and praised the earlier completion of the project (BDHC) by 2 months. Additionally this marked achievement has been rated by them as an example to follow as trend setter for other firms in the same field.

Samra Enterprises was established in 1985 by Syed Sibte Haider Zaidi s/o Syed Rasheed Ahmed Zaidi, ever since its inception it has acquired reputable position in the field of Civil, Mechanical and Electrical works. Their overall infrastructure and resources make us eligible to carry out any project of international standards. Cur firm has a privilege of having been registered in Category "C-B" with Pakistan Engineering Council and enlisted with Capital Development Authority, CDA Islamabad as C-1 category contractor.

Firm has been able to develop its credibility and capability to strive for the projects that require state of the art technology and construction techniques beyond traditional working style. One of their major achievement in the construction world is, that we have the opportunity to provide services to maximum number of foreign missions in Pakistan.

Their vision is to create Structures and Designs beyond conventional themes and to be a successful construction firm which is aimed at creating value for its clients and employees.

From Samra enterprises to Samra Group the Organisation as come a long way in leadership of Syed Sibte Haider Zaidi & Ali Imran Zaidi

The Group includes:

Samra builders, Samra contractors & intenders, Samra sales & marketing, Samra ready mix, Samra general traders and Samra wood & interiors.

Owners Syed Sibte Haider Zaidi and Ali Imran Zaidi strive for excellence, deliver on their promises and continuously search for new and better ways to provide the best solutions to their customers and all stakeholders.

Passion is what makes them thrive and strive for greatness, every individual at Samra Group is committed to deliver the best.

To be successful, they recognise that their primary asset is their team members. They provide opportunity and encouragement to help people reach their ultimate potential.

They are always committed to find solutions for their clients, with a goal-oriented approach. They believe in establishing lasting relationships with their prestigious clients and that makes them stand out.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Islamabad World Technology Governor Pakistan Engineering Council Same United Kingdom Capital Development Authority All Best

Recent Stories

WAM delegation discusses bilateral cooperation wit ..

WAM delegation discusses bilateral cooperation with media entities in Panama

31 minutes ago
 Local Press: UAE&#039;s new family law is a defini ..

Local Press: UAE&#039;s new family law is a defining moment

1 hour ago
 UN welcomes African leaders&#039; commitment to en ..

UN welcomes African leaders&#039; commitment to end AIDS among children by 2030

1 hour ago
 Borouge reports $1.4 billion net profit during 202 ..

Borouge reports $1.4 billion net profit during 2022

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd February 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.