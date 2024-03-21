Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2024 | 07:05 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Samson’s Group of Companies on Thursday launched 'Samson’s Million Tree Plantation Drive 2024', in collaboration with Capital Development Authority (CDA), aiming to restore landscapes and combat climate change in Pakistan.

The inauguration was held on the International Day of Forests, March 21, 2024, at F-9 Park, here.

Sami-ur-Rehman, Chairman of Samson’s Group of Companies, Barrister Mansoor Shah, Chief of Corporate Affairs Samson’s, Khazar Farhadov Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, Qaiser Khattak, Director CDA & Yaqub Ali, Deputy Inspector General Forests & Climate Change with other stakeholders inaugurated the ceremony by planting a tree on Jinnah Avenue Green Belt.

Barrister Mansoor Shah, Chief Corporate Affairs, Samson’s Group of Companies, emphasized the importance of tree planting and expressed gratitude to the CDA and all stakeholders, reaffirming the organization's commitment to environmental sustainability.

He said that they aim to plant over 1 million trees across Pakistan. "Already we have planted 4000 trees in Phase 1 of our drive. It’s Samson’s commitment to sustainability, combatting climate change, and making a more sustainable future", he remarked.

In light of the effects of climate change, it was the national responsibility of every citizen to work towards a greener Pakistan, he added.

 

Qaiser Khattak, Director CDA praised the initiative by Samson's, stressing the role of trees in pollution elimination and the importance of emphasizing tree plantation in the country.

Yaqub Ali, Deputy Inspector General of Forests & Climate Change emphasized the crucial role of initiatives such as the Samsons Plantation Drive in promoting environmental conservation and combatting climate change.

He highlighted the importance of concerted efforts in reforestation and sustainable land management to mitigate the adverse effects of deforestation and habitat loss.

Over 200 individuals, including diplomats from various countries, civil services officers, members of civil society, and environmental enthusiasts, planted more than 4,000 saplings.

The event showcased a collective dedication to enhancing the environment through tree-planting efforts, underscoring the global importance of the initiative.

This activity was attended by the employees of Samson’s Group of Companies. By actively encouraging employee involvement, Samson aims to inspire positive change in communities and foster a philanthropy-driven culture.

