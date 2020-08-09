UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sanctity Of Mosques To Be Maintained At All Costs

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 04:40 PM

Sanctity of Mosques to be maintained at all costs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Auqaf Minister Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah has said that sanctity of Mosques and sacred religious places will be maintained at all costs.

According to official sources here on Sunday, the minister,while taking notice of the alleged song video recorded in Wazir Khan Mosque, directed Auqaf Secretary Dr Arshaad Ahmad to send the inquiry report about the incident to the Minister's office within seven days, besides taking action against responsibles.

Secretary had appointed Director Finance Abdul Waheed as inquiry officer.

The secretary had been directed to take action against responsibles on the violation of rules and regulations as per law.

Minister said that such irresponsible attitudes would not be tolerated at all.

Related Topics

Punjab Sunday Mosque All

Recent Stories

Ajman’s announces opening of all economic activi ..

57 minutes ago

UAE calls on international community to tackle lin ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Singaporean President on ..

2 hours ago

Arada launches &#039;Sarab 2&#039; at Aljada in Sh ..

4 hours ago

TAQA announces new TRANSCO CEO

4 hours ago

Local Press: UAE feels the pain of Air India Expre ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.