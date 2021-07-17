UrduPoint.com
Sanitation, Cleanliness Work Begins In Village Councils Of Dir Lower

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 04:30 PM

Sanitation, cleanliness work begins in village councils of Dir Lower

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) ::The sanitation and cleanliness activities in all Village Councils of district Dir Lower were kicked off under the supervision of secretaries Village Councils.

The decision to this effect was taken in a meeting which was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower here Saturday. Officials of all the concerned departments attended the meeting.

In his brief chat, the Deputy Commissioner directed the sanitation and cleanliness staff to start their work. On this occasion, he said that he would monitor the work during sanitation and cleanliness drive besides monitoring the work by the Progress Officer and Tehsil Supervisor.

He also requested the people of the areas to extend cooperation with staff so that they could make the district one of the clean districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

More Stories From Pakistan

