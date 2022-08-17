UrduPoint.com

Sanjrani Stresses Increasing Trade Volume Between Pakistan-Iraq

Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2022 | 08:51 PM

Sanjrani stresses increasing trade volume between Pakistan-Iraq

Senate chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday stressed the need to increase trade volume between Pakistan and Iraq by establishing contacts between the chambers of commerce of both the countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Senate chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday stressed the need to increase trade volume between Pakistan and Iraq by establishing contacts between the chambers of commerce of both the countries.

In a meeting with Iraqi Ambassador Hamid Abbas Lufta, he said the current volume of mutual trade does not commensurate with the potential of both countries which can be further enhanced by mutual cooperation.

Both the dignitaries discussed issues of mutual interest including bilateral relations and the current political situation in Iraq.

Chairman Senate was of the view that Iraq can import rice, surgical instruments, sports equipment, furniture and other products from Pakistan.

Sanjrani said there was a need to increase direct air links between Pakistan and Iraq.

He also stressed the need to promote unity among Muslim countries to effectively overcome the challenge of Islamophobia.

Chairman Senate said the relations between Pakistan and Iraq were based on religion, brotherhood, Islamic culture, mutual respect and common values.

Pakistan attaches great importance to long-standing fraternal ties with Iraq, he said and emphasized the need to increase parliamentary exchanges.

He said parliamentarians of both the countries can play an important role in making bilateral relations more stable and bringing the two countries closer.

Iraqi Ambassador Hamid Abbas Lufta said that Iraq values its friendly relations with Pakistan and wanted to further expand the existing relations by establishing strong economic and trade ties.

He appreciated the Pakistani diaspora in Iraq for their services and assured of all possible facilitation to religious pilgrims from Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Sports Import Chambers Of Commerce Iraq Muslim All From Unity Foods Limited Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

FM urges world to take advantage of investment opp ..

FM urges world to take advantage of investment opportunities in Pakistan

6 minutes ago
 Futuristic Living That We’ve Only Seen In Movies

Futuristic Living That We’ve Only Seen In Movies

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan keen to enhance relationship with Iran: A ..

Pakistan keen to enhance relationship with Iran: Ayaz Sadiq

3 minutes ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

3 minutes ago
 Toddler drown after falling into uncovered sewerag ..

Toddler drown after falling into uncovered sewerage line

3 minutes ago
 Secondary School Certificate marking concludes

Secondary School Certificate marking concludes

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.