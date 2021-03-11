UrduPoint.com
Sanjrani To Win Senate Chairmanship: Ali M.Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 10:02 PM

Sanjrani to win senate chairmanship: Ali M.Khan

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Thursday said Sadiq Sanjrani would comfortably win the chairmanship of the Upper House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Thursday said Sadiq Sanjrani would comfortably win the chairmanship of the Upper House.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Sadiq Sanjrani had always given equal opportunity to both the benches to discuss the matters in the senate.

He alleged that money played important role regarding victory of Yousaf Raza Gillani in the senate.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken courageous step to get vote of confidence from the National Assembly.

Replying to a question, he said Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has full confidence from the Prime Minister and he was working for the development of the province.

To a question, he said Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Sheikh was a totally professional person who was improving the national economy and having full confidence of the PM.

