- Home
- Pakistan
- Sarbuland congratulates senators elected uncontested on general, technocrat, women’s seats
Sarbuland Congratulates Senators Elected Uncontested On General, Technocrat, Women’s Seats
Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2024 | 05:00 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Balochistan Information Secretary Sardar Sarbuland Jogezai congratulated the senators who were elected uncontested on general, technocrat and women's seats from Balochistan.
He hoped that the newly elected senators would play their role in solving the problems of Balochistan by highlighting them in the upper house in an effective manner.
In a statement issued here on Friday, he said that the political parties present in the Balochistan Assembly have united and made all the senators successful in general, technocrat and women's seats for and appreciated the role all political parties in this regard.
He said that in the past, questions have been raised regarding the election of the Senate in Balochistan but this time, due to the efforts of Chief Minister Balochistan and other political leaders, Senate candidates were elected unopposed on 7 general seats, 2 technocrat seats and 2 women seats from Balochistan.
He said that it has happened for the first time in the history of Balochistan that all the candidates have been elected unopposed on the 11 seats of the Senate from Balochistan after consultation with all the political parties.
He said that all the political parties will continue to play their role in solving the problems of Balochistan by uniting like this.
Recent Stories
UHS declares MBBS first prof, MS urology exam results
Separate coaches to be hired for ODIs, Test and T20I formats
Finance Minister calls for reforming tax system to improve country's economy
PM calls for joint efforts to check smuggling, power theft
Infinix Unveils a Vibrant New Chapter with Wahaj Ali: The face of Infinix NOTE 4 ..
PM makes two more appointments in his team
Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be brought to justice: Interior Minist ..
Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incubation under the National Expans ..
Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in Ramadan to Win vivo V30 5G
Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go on sale from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man killed over old enmity9 minutes ago
-
Eid special discount inaugurates on handicrafts products9 minutes ago
-
High Commission of Malaysia denotes essential educational materials to Islamabad Model College9 minutes ago
-
LHC issues notices on Zulfi Bukhari's appeal against rejection of papers for Senate elections9 minutes ago
-
Korean envoy meets commissioner9 minutes ago
-
Irrigation authorities ask WASA, PHED to properly filter water due to high TDS9 minutes ago
-
Women empowerment nucleus of US Mission efforts: Kristin Hawkins9 minutes ago
-
Police bust street criminal gang, arrest two active members19 minutes ago
-
Police dispose of kites, string rolls worth millions of rupees19 minutes ago
-
19 outlaws held, drugs weapons recovered19 minutes ago
-
NMU VC forms committee to submit report on PIBC issue19 minutes ago
-
Lahore police continue crackdown on drugs19 minutes ago