Sarbuland congratulates senators elected uncontested on general, technocrat, women’s seats

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Balochistan Information Secretary Sardar Sarbuland Jogezai congratulated the senators who were elected uncontested on general, technocrat and women's seats from Balochistan.

He hoped that the newly elected senators would play their role in solving the problems of Balochistan by highlighting them in the upper house in an effective manner.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said that the political parties present in the Balochistan Assembly have united and made all the senators successful in general, technocrat and women's seats for and appreciated the role all political parties in this regard.

He said that in the past, questions have been raised regarding the election of the Senate in Balochistan but this time, due to the efforts of Chief Minister Balochistan and other political leaders, Senate candidates were elected unopposed on 7 general seats, 2 technocrat seats and 2 women seats from Balochistan.

He said that it has happened for the first time in the history of Balochistan that all the candidates have been elected unopposed on the 11 seats of the Senate from Balochistan after consultation with all the political parties.

He said that all the political parties will continue to play their role in solving the problems of Balochistan by uniting like this.