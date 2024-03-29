Open Menu

Sarbuland Congratulates Senators Elected Uncontested On General, Technocrat, Women’s Seats

Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Sarbuland congratulates senators elected uncontested on general, technocrat, women’s seats

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Balochistan Information Secretary Sardar Sarbuland Jogezai congratulated the senators who were elected uncontested on general, technocrat and women's seats from Balochistan.

He hoped that the newly elected senators would play their role in solving the problems of Balochistan by highlighting them in the upper house in an effective manner.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said that the political parties present in the Balochistan Assembly have united and made all the senators successful in general, technocrat and women's seats for and appreciated the role all political parties in this regard.

He said that in the past, questions have been raised regarding the election of the Senate in Balochistan but this time, due to the efforts of Chief Minister Balochistan and other political leaders, Senate candidates were elected unopposed on 7 general seats, 2 technocrat seats and 2 women seats from Balochistan.

He said that it has happened for the first time in the history of Balochistan that all the candidates have been elected unopposed on the 11 seats of the Senate from Balochistan after consultation with all the political parties.

He said that all the political parties will continue to play their role in solving the problems of Balochistan by uniting like this.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Pakistan Senate Balochistan Chief Minister Women All From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

UHS declares MBBS first prof, MS urology exam resu ..

UHS declares MBBS first prof, MS urology exam results

35 minutes ago
 Separate coaches to be hired for ODIs, Test and T2 ..

Separate coaches to be hired for ODIs, Test and T20I formats

1 hour ago
 Finance Minister calls for reforming tax system to ..

Finance Minister calls for reforming tax system to improve country's economy

2 hours ago
 PM calls for joint efforts to check smuggling, pow ..

PM calls for joint efforts to check smuggling, power theft

2 hours ago
 Infinix Unveils a Vibrant New Chapter with Wahaj A ..

Infinix Unveils a Vibrant New Chapter with Wahaj Ali: The face of Infinix NOTE 4 ..

3 hours ago
 PM makes two more appointments in his team

PM makes two more appointments in his team

3 hours ago
Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be broug ..

Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be brought to justice: Interior Minist ..

4 hours ago
 Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incuba ..

Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incubation under the National Expans ..

5 hours ago
 Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in ..

Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in Ramadan to Win vivo V30 5G

5 hours ago
 Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go ..

Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go on sale from today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan