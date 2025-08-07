Sardar Ghulam Abbas, Raja Riaz call on PM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Member of National Assembly Sardar Ghulam Abbas and former Member of National Assembly Raja Riaz called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Thursday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Sardar Ghulam Abbas gave a briefing on the issues related to his constituency.

They also discussed the overall political situation of the country.