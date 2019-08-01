UrduPoint.com
Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Takes Oar As MNA

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 07:54 PM

Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh takes oar as MNA

Newly elected Member of National Assembly from NA 205 Muhammad Bakhsh Khan Mahar on Thursday took oath as member of the National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Newly elected Member of National Assembly from NA 205 Muhammad Bakhsh Khan Mahar on Thursday took oath as member of the National Assembly.

Deputy speaker Qasim Khan Soori administered oath after which Mahar signed the roll of members.

Speaking in the National Assembly, the newly elected MNA thanked Almighty, Chairman PPP Bilawal and people of his constituency for reposing confidence over him.

He said he will serve the people of the constituency irrespective of affiliation.

He paid rich tributes to his cousin late former Federal minister Sardar Ali Muhammad Khan Mahar on whose vacated seat Sardar Bakhsh was elected MNA.

