UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sarwar Grieved Over Loss Of Lives Due To Heavy Snow-fall

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 11:10 PM

Sarwar grieved over loss of lives due to heavy snow-fall

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Wednesday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives due to heavy snow-fall in the Neelum Valley, Azad Kashmir and other areas of the country.

In a condolence message to the bereaved families, he expressed solidarity with the families for their loss and prayed for the early recovery of the injured in the Azad Kashmir, Northern Areas and Baluchistan as well.

The Governor said the Federal and provincial governments will ensure provision of all basic facilities to the affected families, adding that speedy measures will be adopted towards the rehabilitation of the affected areas.

Related Topics

Injured Governor Punjab Azad Jammu And Kashmir All

Recent Stories

Croatian Presidency Over EU Council Should Strengt ..

34 minutes ago

US Undermined Afghan Mission by Backing Warlords, ..

39 minutes ago

UN Chief to Attend Berlin Conference on Libyan Set ..

39 minutes ago

Trump Says Will Visit China in Not Too Distant Fut ..

39 minutes ago

Lahore High Court seeks reply from NAB, others on ..

39 minutes ago

Chinese envoy vows to nullify enemy's propaganda a ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.