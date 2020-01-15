Sarwar grieved over loss of lives due to heavy snow-fall

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Wednesday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives due to heavy snow-fall in the Neelum Valley, Azad Kashmir and other areas of the country.

In a condolence message to the bereaved families, he expressed solidarity with the families for their loss and prayed for the early recovery of the injured in the Azad Kashmir, Northern Areas and Baluchistan as well.

The Governor said the Federal and provincial governments will ensure provision of all basic facilities to the affected families, adding that speedy measures will be adopted towards the rehabilitation of the affected areas.