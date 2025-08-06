SAU Organizes Sports Competitions For Female Students Under “Maraka-e-Haq” Theme
Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2025 | 11:14 PM
As part of the Independence Day celebrations, the Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam organized a vibrant series of sports competitions for female students under the thematic banner “Maraka-e-Haq
The events were hosted by the Directorate of Sports at the University’s Sports Complex and witnessed enthusiastic participation from students of SAU, Government Girls High School, Farm Colony and Bukhari Model School.
According to the SAU spokesperson, in the badminton competition, Hunfa Dahri from the IT department secured first place, while Dua Leghari from the Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences came second and Falak Tariq from the Faculty of Agricultural Social Sciences clinched third.
In the one-leg race, Benazir from Government Girls school Farm Colony clinched the top spot, followed by Umm-ul-Baneen from Bukhari Model School in second place and Gulshan from the same School securing third position.
Addressing the prize distribution ceremony, SAU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Altaf Ali Siyal distributed shields among the winning students and congratulated them on their achievements.
He lauded the energetic participation of young female students, terming it a promising sign for national development. He added that Independence Day is not just a ceremonial occasion, but a meaningful opportunity to reflect on national identity, unity and patriotism.
The ceremony was attended by Dean Dr Inayatullah Rajper, Dean Dr Ghiasuddin Shah Rashdi, Dr Aijaz Soomro, Dr Shehla Baloch, Dr Muharram Qambrani, Director of Sports Anwar Hussain Khanzada, Muhammad Ashraf Rustamani and several other faculty members and staff.
