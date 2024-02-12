Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Islamabad

(@Abdulla99267510)

Gohar Ejaz saya the mosque is a special gift of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 12nd, 2024) Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki has pledged to renovate Shah Faisal Mosque Islamabad, bearing all the expenses.

He made the pledge during his visit to Shah Faisal Mosque along with Caretaker Interior Minister Gohar Ejaz today.

Speaking on the occasion, Gohar Ejaz said the mosque is a special gift of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan. He said this precious gift was preserved with care, but, with the passage of time its beautification is demanding some extra work.

The Minister thanked the Saudi Ambassador for taking the responsibility of bearing expense for the beautification and renovation work of the mosque.