Saudi Ambassador Vows To Renovate Faisal Mosque Islamabad
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 12, 2024 | 03:54 PM
Gohar Ejaz saya the mosque is a special gift of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 12nd, 2024) Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki has pledged to renovate Shah Faisal Mosque Islamabad, bearing all the expenses.
He made the pledge during his visit to Shah Faisal Mosque along with Caretaker Interior Minister Gohar Ejaz today.
Speaking on the occasion, Gohar Ejaz said the mosque is a special gift of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan. He said this precious gift was preserved with care, but, with the passage of time its beautification is demanding some extra work.
The Minister thanked the Saudi Ambassador for taking the responsibility of bearing expense for the beautification and renovation work of the mosque.
Recent Stories
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates r ..
Qatar successfully defended his AFC Asian Cup Crown
Abu Dhabi Dialogue has focussed on enhancing women jobs along with mitigating la ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024
Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents
Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC
Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9
Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR
Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC, DPO visit fire victims’ family7 minutes ago
-
World Radio Day to be observed on Feb 1327 minutes ago
-
Sardar Ali Shah pays homage to Asma Jahangir27 minutes ago
-
Man kills mother37 minutes ago
-
Three killed, five injured in firing on passenger van37 minutes ago
-
Police bust bike-lifter gang; recover three stolen motorcycles37 minutes ago
-
Medical camp held37 minutes ago
-
Shazia Mari vows to surpass past development records in Sanghar1 hour ago
-
Over six lakh kids to be given anti polio doses in Khanewal1 hour ago
-
Robbers kill man on resistance1 hour ago
-
First phase of mandatory Hajj ritual training begins1 hour ago
-
Hajj pilgrims would be provided exemplary facilities this year : Aneeq Ahmed1 hour ago