Open Menu

Saudi Ambassador Vows To Renovate Faisal Mosque Islamabad

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 12, 2024 | 03:54 PM

Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Islamabad

Gohar Ejaz saya the mosque is a special gift of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 12nd, 2024) Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki has pledged to renovate Shah Faisal Mosque Islamabad, bearing all the expenses.

He made the pledge during his visit to Shah Faisal Mosque along with Caretaker Interior Minister Gohar Ejaz today.

Speaking on the occasion, Gohar Ejaz said the mosque is a special gift of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan. He said this precious gift was preserved with care, but, with the passage of time its beautification is demanding some extra work.

The Minister thanked the Saudi Ambassador for taking the responsibility of bearing expense for the beautification and renovation work of the mosque.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Interior Minister Visit Saudi Saudi Arabia Shah Faisal Mosque All

Recent Stories

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates r ..

2 hours ago
 Qatar successfully defended his AFC Asian Cup Crow ..

Qatar successfully defended his AFC Asian Cup Crown

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Dialogue has focussed on enhancing women ..

Abu Dhabi Dialogue has focussed on enhancing women jobs along with mitigating la ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024

1 day ago
 Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning in ..

Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents

2 days ago
 Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results ..

Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC

2 days ago
 Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9

Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9

2 days ago
 Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings ..

Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR

2 days ago
 Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have bee ..

Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan