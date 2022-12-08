Saudi Arabia opens volunteer registration for Umrah, Hajj

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Registration is underway in Saudi Arabia for the youth of the two holy cities to volunteer in serving pilgrims during the upcoming Islamic holy month of Ramadan and the next year's Hajj season.

The registration is handled by the Project to maximise the Sacred Country, a facility based in Makkah through a programme known as "Makkah Youth at Your Service".

Young people interested in the seasonal voluntary efforts have been invited to apply via the Makkah's Youth website www.shbabmakkah.com Registration is open until the end of the current Islamic month of JumadaI Ula, due to end in late December, according to the project's deputy supervisor-general Abdulrahman Al Ghamdi.

The Makkah Youth at Your Service Programme has been in place for 19 years in serving the guests of Allah in the form of a number of activities," Al Ghamdi said. He cited such services as serving pilgrims as guiding the missing people, offering first aid, regulating car parks and taking care of hospitalised pilgrims, Gulf news reported.

Earlier this week, Saudi authorities defined four major fields for volunteering to serve pilgrims.

They are related to welcome and farewell, interpretation and guidance, on-site and healthcare services, a Saudi official has said.

Saudi Arabia aims to raise the number of volunteers to 1 million by 2030, the kingdom's Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah Abdul Fattah Mashat said in the Saudi holy city of Madinah.

Saud Arabia has recently launched an electronic platform, designed to facilitate access to Umrah services including visits to the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah.

The nusuk.sa platform enables Muslims wishing to undertake Umrah or visiting the holy sites to obtain the necessary visas and permits as well as to book related packages electronically.