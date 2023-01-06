UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia To Launch E-applications For Overseas Individual Hajj Pilgrims

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Saudi Arabia to launch e-applications for overseas individual Hajj pilgrims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :The Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has confirmed that it will soon launch the "Individual Pilgrims" service to apply for the Hajj from outside Saudi Arabia.

It will also allow pilgrims to issue permits of performing Umrah and praying in the Rawdah Sharif via Nusuk app.

The ministry confirmed that it will work in providing the service of registering the vital features of biometrics for pilgrims online, to obtain an immediate Visa from 5 countries, which are: Tunisia, United Kingdom, Bangladesh, Malaysia, and Kuwait, via the (Saudi Visa Bio) app of the Interior Ministry, Saudi Gazette reported .

Moreover, it has confirmed its intention in launching a comprehensive insurance service for Hajj pilgrims and Umrah performers, which would cover emergency health cases, COVID-19 infections, general accidents and deaths and also the flight cancellations or delays.

The ministry confirmed its endeavor during the coming years that all the procedures be electronically available, starting from the idea of arrival to Saudi to departure, passing through all the stations of hotels reservations, transportations, services, and crowd management.

Regarding its achievements during 2022, the ministry said that it has provided its services to 7 million pilgrims, of whom, 4 million came on an Umrah visa.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Bangladesh Hajj Kuwait Saudi United Kingdom Tunisia Saudi Arabia Malaysia Visa All From Million

Recent Stories

PM directs to ensure implementation of energy-savi ..

PM directs to ensure implementation of energy-saving measures

20 minutes ago
 Expo City Dubai to celebrate &#039;Happy Chinese ..

Expo City Dubai to celebrate &#039;Happy Chinese New Year&#039; January 14

48 minutes ago
 Saudi Delegation Visits PITB To Explore Collaborat ..

Saudi Delegation Visits PITB To Explore Collaboration & Investment Opportunities ..

2 hours ago
 Twitter hacked, 200 million user email addresses l ..

Twitter hacked, 200 million user email addresses leaked, researcher says

2 hours ago
 FIA, PTA directed to block defamatory material on ..

FIA, PTA directed to block defamatory material on social media on Kubra Khan's ..

3 hours ago
 No talks with terrorist organizations: Interior Mi ..

No talks with terrorist organizations: Interior Minister

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.