ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :A Saudi delegation is currently in Pakistan o review customs and immigration counters and other facilities at airports for the expansion of Road to Makkah project for the convenience of pilgrims.

The delegation, which arrived on Friday, spent a busy day at the Allama Iqbal Airport, Lahore on Saturday. It was assisted by the officials of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, a ministry press release said.

The delegation is also scheduled to visit Karachi to examine all the codal formalities at the Jinnah International Airport.

According to the ministry, the facility of Road to Makkah project would be available to the intending Hajj pilgrims at Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi airports this year.

The Islamabad International Airport has already been enjoying the state-of-the-art facility since 2019, which was highly appreciated by the pilgrims.

After the successful expansion of the project, the relevant authorities would complete the customs and immigration process, besides screening the pilgrims' travel documents and luggage at the three airports. This exercise would help save approximately 10 to 12 hours time at the Saudi airports.

Secretary Religious Affairs Sardar Ajaz Ahmad Khan Jaffar, during his recent trip to Saudi Arabia, convinced the Saudi authorities to visit Pakistan and expand the Road to Makkah facility at the other airports of the country.