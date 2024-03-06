Open Menu

Saudi Delegation Visits At SFIC For Investments In Various Sectors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2024 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) A high level delegation of Al Ajlan Holding Group of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia visited Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) here today.

The group was headed by His Excellency Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz Alajlan, Deputy Chairman, along with members representing various sectors, operating under the ambit of Al Ajlan Holding Group, said a press release.

The delegation was warmly received by officials of SIFC and comprehensive briefs were given covering potential and investment opportunities in different sectors.

The delegation showed great interest in exploring investment opportunities in Pakistan under the umbrella of SIFC. The visit underscores longstanding brotherly relations between Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, which are transforming into multi-domain cooperation through participation of public as well as private sector.

