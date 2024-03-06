Saudi Delegation Visits At SFIC For Investments In Various Sectors
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) A high level delegation of Al Ajlan Holding Group of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia visited Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) here today.
The group was headed by His Excellency Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz Alajlan, Deputy Chairman, along with members representing various sectors, operating under the ambit of Al Ajlan Holding Group, said a press release.
The delegation was warmly received by officials of SIFC and comprehensive briefs were given covering potential and investment opportunities in different sectors.
The delegation showed great interest in exploring investment opportunities in Pakistan under the umbrella of SIFC. The visit underscores longstanding brotherly relations between Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, which are transforming into multi-domain cooperation through participation of public as well as private sector.
Recent Stories
Chairman PCB calls on franchise owners of PSL 9
Punjab 18-member cabinet takes oath
New Zealand's security delegation visits Gaddafi Stadium
PSL 2024 Match 23 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who ..
Youth empowerment programmes are Among the top priorities: Chaudhry Shafay Hussa ..
Pakistan likely to start fresh talks with IMF next week
PM, COAS discuss security, army’s professional matters
PSL 2024 Match 22 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who W ..
Punjab CM says 30m people will get their rights at their doorsteps
PSL 9: Kings win toss, opt to bowl first against Gladiators
Who is who in Punjab cabinet of Maryam Nawaz?
Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Price Magistrates given three-day deadline to improve performance10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan desires to expand trade, economic cooperation with friendly countries: President10 minutes ago
-
NCHR team visits district jail Abbottabad to access inmate condition10 minutes ago
-
Punjab 18-member cabinet takes oath12 minutes ago
-
“PFA's Eat Safe Kids” awareness seminar held20 minutes ago
-
British Council's measures for betterment of climate, environment lauded40 minutes ago
-
Customs dept seizes smuggled goods worth over Rs 360m in Feb40 minutes ago
-
DPO lauds bravery of Dera police in war against terrorism50 minutes ago
-
KPRA conducts training workshop for Accountant General of Pakistan officials on FABS50 minutes ago
-
Power suspension notified on KP feeders50 minutes ago
-
Saraiki culture day observed in DI Khan, Tank50 minutes ago
-
Conditions of fair trial not fulfilled in Zulifkar Bhutto's trial: SC60 minutes ago