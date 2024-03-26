Saylani Welfare Trust to hold `Grand Dastarkhawan’ for iftari of 3000 deserving faithful

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Saylani Welfare Trust, a humanitarian organization serving the poor and distressed people in the country, has planned to organize a `Grand Dastarkhawan’ in Peshawar on Tuesday to arrange iftari of around 3000 deserving faithful.

“The grand dastarkhawan will be held on University Town road over an area of around one kilometer for accommodating around 3000 or more deserving faithful,” shared Aqleem Orakzai, representative of Saylani Welfare Trust in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The idea behind holding of grand Dastarkhawan is to provide a fast-breaking facility to a large number of people dwelling in the city, Aqleem told APP.

The organization is already arranging dastarkhawans in four different places in Peshawar in front of the DC Office, Haji Camp, Saddar, and University Road.

Saylani is also distributing food packages among poor families besides providing essential items like drinks and dates for breaking fast to drivers of cabs, tri-wheelers, buses, and wagons.

The Karachi-based trust started operations in Peshawar in 2018 by providing free lunch and dinner facilities daily to poor people in Saddar and Haji Camp areas.

Apart from the distribution of free food among poor strata, Saylani Welfare Trust has also joined hands with Aziz Jan Trust of Peshawar to equip youth with modern Information Technology (IT) skills to enable them to grow and stand on their feet.

`Mohsin and Huma Mass IT Training Institute (MHIT) Peshawar’, a joint venture of Saylani and Aziz Jan Trust is providing training to youth free of cost with the vision of equipping a new generation with current IT knowledge leading to generating self-employment through freelancing, Aqleem explained.

Students are offered IT courses in different disciplines including graphic designing, video animation, IT essentials, Web & Mob App, Python, AI Chatbot, Techno kids, CCNA, Cyber Security, Flutter, IT to graphic designing, and IT to Web & Mob App.

A total of 1273 students have availed of the opportunity to learn different courses within six months of MHIT center.

It merits some insertions here that the foundation Chairman of Saylani, Maulana Bashir Farooqi had set the vision of equipping 100,000 youth with IT development courses in Pakistan.

While CEO of Saylani Welfare Trust, Muhammad Ghazzal has set a line of extending help to around 400,000 persons in the country daily.