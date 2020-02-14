UrduPoint.com
SC Adjourns Advocate Inam Ur Raheem Release Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 06:20 PM

SC adjourns Advocate Inam Ur Raheem release case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned the case related to the release of Advocate Inam Ur Raheem.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the Additional Attorney General informed the court that the the Attorney General for Pakistan was abroad and requested to adjourn the case for a week.

The court accepted the plea and adjourned the case till February 18.

More Stories From Pakistan

