SC Adjourns Case Pertaining FIA's Notices To Journalists
Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2024 | 09:38 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday adjourned hearing till April 2, in a suo-motu case pertaining to FIA’s notices to journalists in matter of alleged anti-judiciary campaign.
Attorney General of Pakistan, during the hearing, assured the court that no journalist would be arrested in this matter. He said that procedure has been started to issue the red warrants against the two accused involved in attack on Journalist Absar Alam.
A three-member bench presided by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa heard the case.
The chief justice remarked that the judgment of IHC didn’t discuss privacy of people. He questioned the lawyer that whether you allow anyone to click picture of your child. This matter was related cyberstalking under section-24, he said, adding that the court either terminate a clause or interpret it.
The CJP said that serving notices to journalists by the FIA was under section-160 a practice before the registration of the FIR. The court said that it would terminate action if the lawyer would prove anything illegal in it.
The court said that it couldn’t declare a legal act as illegal.
Earlier, Press Association Supreme Court’s counsel Barrister Salahuddin argued that Islamabad High Court had already terminated a clause of section-20 of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) in a short order.
He said that actions are taken against the journalists on the name of interference in privacy.
The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till April 2.
