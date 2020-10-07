UrduPoint.com
SC Adjourns PPP Leader Syed Khursheed Shah's Bail Plea Till Date In Office

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 05:19 PM

SC adjourns PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah's bail plea till date in office

The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned hearing of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah's bail plea without any proceedings till date in office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned hearing of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah's bail plea without any proceedings till date in office.

A three-member bench of the court headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case filed by Syed Khursheed Shah and his son.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had also approached the Supreme Court against the decision to grant bail to Syed Khurshid Shah's son-in-law, wife and others.

According to the National Accountability Bureau on receipt of multiple complaints against the petitioner Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah, MNA that he was richest man in the Sindh beyond his known sources of income, the NAB conducted inquiry and investigation whereby collected the evidence against him and filed a reference in NAB Court Sukkur.

He was nominated the accused No 1 in the Reference No 17/2019 along with seventeen others.

The Petitioner/ accused in connivance with other co-accused persons accumulated assets beyond their known sources to the tune of Rs 1,229,449,803, which are disproportionate to their known sources of income.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Mushir Alam said that counsel Farooq H Naek had sought adjournment in the case.

