SC again seeks FIA, police reports in journalists' case

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday rejected the reports of FIA and police in case pertaining to notices to journalists, and directed them to submit the same again in detail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday rejected the reports of FIA and police in case pertaining to notices to journalists, and directed them to submit the same again in detail.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa heard the case against issuance of notices to journalists on alleged anti-judiciary campaign.

At the outset of hearing, the CJP expressed his displeasure over the inaction of the Islamabad Police observing that evidence about the crime existed but the police had not traced the accused. Why not the IGP should be removed from his office, he asked.

The chief justice noted that sections of severe crimes were applied in FIR against journalist Asad Tur.

As per the FIA’s inquiry notice Asad Tur was summoned on an alleged campaign of maligning the judiciary but the FIR didn’t mention this allegation.

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa said that why not a contempt of court notice should be served to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) as no any judge or registrar office filed such complaint to it. An impression was given that the action was being taken on the complaint of judiciary, he said. He asked that whether we can take an action against FIA for defaming the judiciary.

The court rejected the reports submitted by the FIA and police in the said case and directed them to file the same again on next hearing. The further hearing of the case was then adjourned.