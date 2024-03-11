Open Menu

SC Again Seeks FIA, Police Reports In Journalists' Case

Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2024 | 11:36 PM

SC again seeks FIA, police reports in journalists' case

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday rejected the reports of FIA and police in case pertaining to notices to journalists, and directed them to submit the same again in detail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday rejected the reports of FIA and police in case pertaining to notices to journalists, and directed them to submit the same again in detail.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa heard the case against issuance of notices to journalists on alleged anti-judiciary campaign.

At the outset of hearing, the CJP expressed his displeasure over the inaction of the Islamabad Police observing that evidence about the crime existed but the police had not traced the accused. Why not the IGP should be removed from his office, he asked.

The chief justice noted that sections of severe crimes were applied in FIR against journalist Asad Tur.

As per the FIA’s inquiry notice Asad Tur was summoned on an alleged campaign of maligning the judiciary but the FIR didn’t mention this allegation.

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa said that why not a contempt of court notice should be served to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) as no any judge or registrar office filed such complaint to it. An impression was given that the action was being taken on the complaint of judiciary, he said. He asked that whether we can take an action against FIA for defaming the judiciary.

The court rejected the reports submitted by the FIA and police in the said case and directed them to file the same again on next hearing. The further hearing of the case was then adjourned.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Islamabad Supreme Court Contempt Of Court Police Same Federal Investigation Agency FIR From Court

Recent Stories

Andre Ventura, Portugal's far-right chameleon

Andre Ventura, Portugal's far-right chameleon

5 minutes ago
 Solemn Spaniards mark 20 years since deadly train ..

Solemn Spaniards mark 20 years since deadly train bombings

5 minutes ago
 PM desires constitution of a committee to control ..

PM desires constitution of a committee to control prices of daily commodities

2 minutes ago
 Five dead, three missing after French weekend stor ..

Five dead, three missing after French weekend storms

2 minutes ago
 Biden's 2025 budget plan highlights policy differe ..

Biden's 2025 budget plan highlights policy differences ahead of elections

2 minutes ago
 52 Senators including chairman complete tenure On ..

52 Senators including chairman complete tenure On Monday

2 minutes ago
Stocks slip as bitcoin hits fresh record high

Stocks slip as bitcoin hits fresh record high

5 minutes ago
 Police arrest thief in Kohat, recovered stolen ite ..

Police arrest thief in Kohat, recovered stolen items

2 minutes ago
 Aya Nakamura faces 'racist' backlash over rumoured ..

Aya Nakamura faces 'racist' backlash over rumoured Olympics show

24 minutes ago
 Biden's 2025 budget plan highlights policy differe ..

Biden's 2025 budget plan highlights policy differences ahead of elections

23 minutes ago
 Govt. given public mandate, is answerable to masse ..

Govt. given public mandate, is answerable to masses: Prime Minister Muhammad She ..

23 minutes ago
 SMIU's young researchers exhibit business ideas

SMIU's young researchers exhibit business ideas

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan