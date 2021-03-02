UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SC Allows Justice Isa To Argue His Case

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 06:10 PM

SC allows Justice Isa to argue his case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed Justice Qazi Faez Isa to argue his case regarding a review petition against the June 19, 2020 order.

A ten-member SC larger bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed and Justice Aminuddin Khan heard the review petition seeking removal of paragraphs 2 to 11 of the June 19, 2020 verdict.

The apex court had quashed a presidential reference filed against SC judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

During the course of proceedings, the court allowed Justice Isa to argue his case after receiving a written application by his counsel Muneer A Malik regarding his inability to argue the case due to illness.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa arguing his application for live coverage of his case proceedings said that freedom of expression was a basic human right. ptv broadcast the proceedings of Parliament live while there was no mention of live broadcast of Parliamentary proceedings in the Constitution, he added.

He asked why wasn't the court using the technology if it was available.

Justice Bandial said that there were logistic and practical concerns about the live telecast of court proceedings. It was a policy and administrative rather than judicial matter, he added.

He said that the full court would review whether the live broadcast could be allowed or not. If the court agreed to direct coverage, the state machinery would be used, he added.

He said that no private camera would be allowed in the court. There should be journalists in court rather than capitalists, he added.

He asked who would represent the Federal government? Additional Attorney General Aamir Rehman said that he just received instructions to receive notice.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah said that surprisingly, it had not been decided yet who would represent the federal government in the case.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned until tomorrow (Wednesday).

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court Technology Parliament Sajjad Ali June 2020 Afridi Government PTV Court

Recent Stories

Samsung’s “Galaxy Week” offers amazing bundl ..

6 minutes ago

CPEC set to become High-Quality Demonstration Proj ..

14 minutes ago

PTI lawmakers attack disgruntled members of their ..

38 minutes ago

PTCL introduces Balochi Language on its Automated ..

60 minutes ago

66,539 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Municipality confiscates huge quantities of ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.