SC Clarifies Security Protocols To Extent Of Widows Of Retired Judges
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2025 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) The Supreme Court on Tuesday clarified that it has revised its Security Protocols to the extent of widows of retired Judges, as their inclusion in the previous letter was inadvertent.
The reference to widows has accordingly been withdrawn, since they are not covered under the Presidential Order No. 7 of 2018.
It said that a letter regarding provision of security to retired Judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan was addressed to the Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Government of Pakistan, Islamabad.
However, it is reaffirmed that retired Judges of the Supreme Court remain entitled to lifetime security strictly in accordance with the Presidential Order No. 7 of 2018 and the applicable rules and protocols. This entitlement reflects the sensitive nature of their past office and the continuing security concerns that accompany it.
