SC Conditionally Allows Army Courts To Announce Reserved Verdicts
Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2024 | 09:25 PM
The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday granted conditional permission to army courts to pronounce reserved judgments against the accused allegedly involved in the incidents of May
The top court ordered that judgments should be pronounced only in those cases in which the accused may have been released before Eid.
The court sought details of the accused sentenced to less than three years and adjourned the hearing to the fourth week of April. The court also instructed the attorney general of Pakistan to submit the compliance report to the registrar's office.
It further said that the attorney general has assured that statutory exemptions would be granted to the accused with lesser sentences.
During the hearing, the top court’s bench also granted permission to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to withdraw the intra-court appeals in the same case.
Earlier, Attorney General of Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan informed the court that there were 15-20 people who may be released before Eid after completion of three phases. He prayed the court to allow the army courts to announce the reserved verdicts.
A six-member larger bench headed by Justice Amin ud Din Khan and comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Shahid Waheed, Justice Musarrat Hilali and Justice Irfan Saadat Khan heard the intra-court appeals against the termination of civilians accused in army courts.
