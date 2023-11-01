Open Menu

SC Dismisses Review Petitions About Faizabad Sit-in Case Verdict

Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2023 | 07:12 PM

SC dismisses review petitions about Faizabad sit-in case verdict

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday dismissed the review petitions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Defence Ministry about the 2017 Faizabad sit-in case after they were withdrawn by the petitioners

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday dismissed the review petitions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Defence Ministry about the 2017 Faizabad sit-in case after they were withdrawn by the petitioners.

The court said that the Federal Government, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), and Pakistan Electronic Media and Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) also requested to withdraw their review petitions.

The three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan and Justice Athar Minallah, which heard the case, also declared the fact-finding committee as illegal in Faizabad sit-in matter and directed the attorney general to form a new inquiry commission.

During the course of proceedings, Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan informed the court that the government had constituted a fact finding committee on October 19, and its first meeting had already held on October 26. He said that the committee would also prepare its recommendations after inquiring into the matter.

The CJP asked the attorney general that under which rules of business the fact-finding committee was formed. Everyone considered the Faizabad sit-in case verdict as a right one and the committee formed by the government was just a trick, he added.

He said that the entire country was held hostage by a party. A person was imported, who after taking the country hostage returned abroad, he added.

He questioned that whether the government had contacted the Canadian authorities. No one would question whether the people came from Canada and held a sit-in here, he asked.

The CJP further questioned that whether Pakistanis could go to Canada for staging sit-ins there. The other countries protected their every citizen, he said.

CJP Isa remarked that it was the government's responsibility to implement the verdict in the said case. The country had faced a loss of billions of rupees but nobody bothered about that, he added.

The chief justice observed that the court wanted to know that who was the mastermind of Faizabad sit-in. The court's decision of February 6, 2019 had not been implemented as yet, he said.

He said the government should learn a lesson from the past and take such measures so that such incidents should not take place in the future.

The court said that the fact-finding committee formed by the government was not acceptable as it was illegal and issued instructions to from a new inquiry commission.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Business Canada Election Commission Of Pakistan Faizabad February October 2017 2019 Media From Government Billion Court

Recent Stories

Rs.428.5m fine imposed on 3409 electricity thieves ..

Rs.428.5m fine imposed on 3409 electricity thieves, 3248 booked in 54 days: FESC ..

5 minutes ago
 Life term awarded to accused in murder case

Life term awarded to accused in murder case

5 minutes ago
 Lok Mela 2023, a cultural feast celebrating Pakist ..

Lok Mela 2023, a cultural feast celebrating Pakistan's rich diversity

5 minutes ago
 DICC T20 World Cup 2023 to commence in Qatar from ..

DICC T20 World Cup 2023 to commence in Qatar from Dec 3

5 minutes ago
 District administration taking steps for preventin ..

District administration taking steps for preventing gender based violence: Imran ..

5 minutes ago
 Governor inaugurates Department of Seerat-un-Nabi ..

Governor inaugurates Department of Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW) Studies

5 minutes ago
We would change the Chitral if elected again: Perv ..

We would change the Chitral if elected again: Pervez Khattak

7 minutes ago
 Case response anti-polio drive underway in high-ri ..

Case response anti-polio drive underway in high-risk areas

7 minutes ago
 Court orders to confiscate properties of four PTI ..

Court orders to confiscate properties of four PTI leaders

7 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

7 minutes ago
 Lahore Chamber lauds FBR's revenue success

Lahore Chamber lauds FBR's revenue success

15 minutes ago
 Book "Afghanistan-Pakistan Shared Waters: State of ..

Book "Afghanistan-Pakistan Shared Waters: State of the Basins" launched

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan