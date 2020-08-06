SC gives 4 weeks to Matiullah Jan for reply in contempt of court case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday granted four weeks to Journalist Matiullah Jan to submit his reply in the contempt of court case. A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the court dismissed the police report in Matiullah Jan's alleged kidnapping by terming it unsatisfactory.

The court also directed the inspector general of police Islamabad to submit concise report over the matter. Later, hearing of the case was adjourned for four weeks.