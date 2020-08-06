UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SC Gives 4 Weeks To Matiullah Jan For Reply In Contempt Of Court Case

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

SC gives 4 weeks to Matiullah Jan for reply in contempt of court case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday granted four weeks to Journalist Matiullah Jan to submit his reply in the contempt of court case.  A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard the case.

  During the course of proceedings, the court dismissed the police report in Matiullah Jan's alleged kidnapping by terming it unsatisfactory.

The court also directed the inspector general of police Islamabad to submit concise report over the matter. Later, hearing of the case was adjourned for four weeks.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Islamabad Supreme Court Contempt Of Court Police Kidnapping Court

Recent Stories

TrustChip and Pivot win NYUAD&#039;s DeepTech 2020 ..

10 seconds ago

NOCâ€™s Executive Board recommends postponing elec ..

20 seconds ago

Indian TV actor Samir Sharma found dead at residen ..

9 minutes ago

Beirut explosions: Investigative committee to find ..

19 minutes ago

Over 13,700 motorists violated rule on maintaining ..

30 minutes ago

DC visits THQ hospital to inspect facilities

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.