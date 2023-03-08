SCCI calls for tapping rich mineral resources to bring economic stability

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Muhammad Ishaq underscored the need of tapping rich mineral resources and potentials to bring economic stability, prosperity and development in the country.

Speaking during an inland study visit of participants of the 36th Mid-career Management Course (MCMC), of National Institute of Management Islamabad here, spearheaded by the NIM Islamabad Directing Staff Ms Seemi A Khan at the chamber's house on Wednesday, Ishaq stressed the need of revamping business and trade related institutions.

Besides, he called for bringing change in relevant laws. He also stressed the need for framing policies through proper consultation with the business community.

Ishaq informed SCCI has chalked out a holistic roadmap for attracting investment in the country. He demanded pragmatic steps to broaden the existing tax-base by bringing new people under the tax-net and bringing a reduced taxes ratio.

He emphasized that sustainable policies are essential to overcome the present economic crisis.

Apart from SCCI vice president Ejaz Khan Afridi, former presidents Faiz Muhamamd Faizi, Sherbaz Bilour, former senior vice president Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, ex-vice president Abdul Jalil Jan, members of the SCCI's executive committee Ghulam Hussain, S Minhajuddin, Naeem Qasmi, Laal Badshah, Munawar Khurshid and Muhammad Aurangzeb, Ihsanullah, Fazal e Wahid, Rashid Iqbal Siddique, Ishtiaq Ahmad, a large number of traders, industrialists and exporters were present during the meeting.

Muhammad Ishaq in his detailed presentation briefed the senior officers regarding various projects being initiated under his leadership, especially 2.

0 project, industries-academia linkages, skill-training sessions, advancement and other key initiatives for welfare and resolution of the business community.

He went on to say that SCCI is playing a role as a bridge between government institutions and the business community. He said concerted efforts are afoot to attract investment and industrialization in the province.

Ishaq heaped praise on Law enforcement agencies for bringing improvement in security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said peace and stability is crucial for promotion of trade and economic activities. He demanded of the government to take proactive steps for transfer of technology.

He highlighted the investment-driven sectors and potentials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly mine, mineral, marble, tourism, information technology etc.

The SCCI chief said ongoing political instability was behind the current economic turmoil in the country.

He raised the question: "How the economy be put on the right track when the government institutions don't consult with the business community"? Expressing grave concern over rising power tariff, Ishaq demanded the electricity to industries to be ensured on wheeling charges to boost up industrialisation in the province.

Ishaq also complained that SCCI proposals didn't make part of the budget. He said the business community has faced enormous difficulties owing to enforcement of unilateral policies.

He said such policies are becoming a cause of a gulf between relevant government bodies and the traders' community.