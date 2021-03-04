SCCI demands inclusion of exporting items to CARs states into WeBoC system

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President, Sherbaz Bilour urged inclusion of exporting items to Central Asian countries in the 'Web Based One Customs' (WeBoC) System in order to boost up trade with these regional countries.

He made this demand during a meeting with member Customs Federal board of Revenue (FBR), Tariq Huda in his office at Islamabad, says to a statement issued here on Thursday.

SCCI Senior vice president Engineer Manzoor Elahi and vice president Junaid Altaf were present in the meeting.

Both sides have agreed to take joint initiatives to remove hurdles impeding trade with central Asian Republics, besides to ensure retaining of tax-waiver status for the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) and Provincial Administrative Tribal Areas (Pata).

While endorsing the proposal of SCCI delegation regarding inclusion of exporting items to central Asian countries into the WeBoC system, member customs FBR, Tariq Huda issued orders in this regard on the occasion.

The meeting was apprised about a flagship project of the SCCI, meant to promote trade with Central Asian Republic countries and sought the cooperation of FBR and other relevant government authorities concerned in this regard.

The chamber delegation furthermore highlighted the business community issues relating to taxes in newly merged districts (NMDs) and provincial administrative tribal areas (Pata).

It was emphasized that the insertion of exporting items to CARs countries into the WeBoC system so it will help to carry out smooth trade with regional countries.

Sherbaz Bilour while speaking on the occasion stressed the need of removing obstacles in the way of trade with central Asian republic countries, which would give a boost to the country's export and bring economic stability.

The chamber president pointed out the number of issues being faced by the business community, exporters and importers while doing trade with regional countries, demanding of the government and its relevant institutions to take pragmatic steps to resolve all those issues amicably.

The SCCI delegation thanked the member customs FBR, Tariq Huda for issuing prompt orders on its proposal and positive response towards resolution of business community issues.

It was decided that a meeting with member customs FBR will be arranged every month to discuss business community issues and hurdles pertaining to trade with central Asian republic countries.