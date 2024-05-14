Open Menu

Schedule Of First Punjab Music Competition Issued

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Schedule of First Punjab Music Competition issued

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) A schedule of First Punjab Music Competition 2024 organized by the Punjab Council

of the Arts Sargodha division had been released on Tuesday.

According to a handout issued here,in the first phase, district-level competitions would be held

on May 18,2024 in Khushab district, in Mianwali it would be held on May 20 while in Bhakkar

the competition would be held on May 21 and in Sargodha district the programme would be

organized on May 22.

The competition is open to candidates aged 14 to 30 years.

The competition will allow performances of Sufi poetry, national songs, folk songs and

filmi songs.

A division-level competition would be held among the winners of the district-level

competitions in the Sargodha Arts Council on May 23.

Division-level position holders would be awarded Rs 40,000, 30,000, and 20,000, respectively.

Winners of the division-level competition would participate in the provincial-level competition

on June 22 in Lahore.

The judges for the district and division-level competitions would be renowned singers

Kamran Issa khelvi, Kashif Ali and Shabana Kausar.

