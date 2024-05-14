Schedule Of First Punjab Music Competition Issued
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2024 | 03:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) A schedule of First Punjab Music Competition 2024 organized by the Punjab Council
of the Arts Sargodha division had been released on Tuesday.
According to a handout issued here,in the first phase, district-level competitions would be held
on May 18,2024 in Khushab district, in Mianwali it would be held on May 20 while in Bhakkar
the competition would be held on May 21 and in Sargodha district the programme would be
organized on May 22.
The competition is open to candidates aged 14 to 30 years.
The competition will allow performances of Sufi poetry, national songs, folk songs and
filmi songs.
A division-level competition would be held among the winners of the district-level
competitions in the Sargodha Arts Council on May 23.
Division-level position holders would be awarded Rs 40,000, 30,000, and 20,000, respectively.
Winners of the division-level competition would participate in the provincial-level competition
The judges for the district and division-level competitions would be renowned singers
Kamran Issa khelvi, Kashif Ali and Shabana Kausar.
