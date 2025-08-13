Open Menu

Scholar Addresses SCCI On Islamic Trade Ethics

Muhammad Irfan Published August 13, 2025 | 06:44 PM

Scholar addresses SCCI on Islamic trade ethics

Muhammad Ajmal Raza Qadri, a renowned Islamic scholar, visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and delivered an enlightening address on 'The Blessed Trade Practices of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)'

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Muhammad Ajmal Raza Qadri, a renowned Islamic scholar, visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and delivered an enlightening address on 'The Blessed Trade Practices of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)'.

During the session held at SCCI Auditorium, Qadri highlighted the ethical foundations of trade as exemplified by the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) highlighting values such as honesty, integrity, trust, and fairness in business dealings.

The address served as a meaningful reminder to the business community of Sialkot to uphold Islamic principles in commerce, promoting not only success but also social and spiritual responsibility.

The event was well-received by SCCI members and attendees, who appreciated the valuable insights into combining faith with fair business practices.

Earlier, Vice President (VP) SCCI Omer Khalid along with SCCI executive committee members warmly welcomed the distinguished guests.

Recent Stories

UAE, Egypt explore use of AI in issuing fatwas

UAE, Egypt explore use of AI in issuing fatwas

38 seconds ago
 MPA, DC Sialkot visit flood-affected areas

MPA, DC Sialkot visit flood-affected areas

1 minute ago
 AJK bridges decorated with colorful lights, nation ..

AJK bridges decorated with colorful lights, national flags

1 minute ago
 FDA finalises arrangements for Independence Day an ..

FDA finalises arrangements for Independence Day and Maarka-e-Haq celebrations

1 minute ago
 Concept paper of 'One Student, One Plant' campaign ..

Concept paper of 'One Student, One Plant' campaign approved

1 minute ago
 Scholar addresses SCCI on Islamic trade ethics

Scholar addresses SCCI on Islamic trade ethics

1 minute ago
SAFWCO Group organizes Independence Day celebratio ..

SAFWCO Group organizes Independence Day celebrations

1 minute ago
 Preparing Pakistan to meet future needs in AI top ..

Preparing Pakistan to meet future needs in AI top priority: Federal Minister for ..

5 minutes ago
 Social Welfare Department marks Independence Day a ..

Social Welfare Department marks Independence Day at Drug Rehab Centre in DIKhan

5 minutes ago
 25 outlaws nabbed; drugs, weapons seized

25 outlaws nabbed; drugs, weapons seized

5 minutes ago
 Karachi Police issue strict orders to maintain law ..

Karachi Police issue strict orders to maintain law and order on Independence Day

5 minutes ago
 I on behalf of Iranian diplomatic mission & govern ..

I on behalf of Iranian diplomatic mission & government of islamic republic of Ir ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan