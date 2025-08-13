Scholar Addresses SCCI On Islamic Trade Ethics
Muhammad Irfan Published August 13, 2025 | 06:44 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Muhammad Ajmal Raza Qadri, a renowned Islamic scholar, visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and delivered an enlightening address on 'The Blessed Trade Practices of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)'.
During the session held at SCCI Auditorium, Qadri highlighted the ethical foundations of trade as exemplified by the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) highlighting values such as honesty, integrity, trust, and fairness in business dealings.
The address served as a meaningful reminder to the business community of Sialkot to uphold Islamic principles in commerce, promoting not only success but also social and spiritual responsibility.
The event was well-received by SCCI members and attendees, who appreciated the valuable insights into combining faith with fair business practices.
Earlier, Vice President (VP) SCCI Omer Khalid along with SCCI executive committee members warmly welcomed the distinguished guests.
